“Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the IA Administration for the South-Western Administrative District together with colleagues of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption, suppressed the activities of an organized group whose members were suspected of fraud against elderly citizens, veterans and disabled persons.

It was established that the offenders called the victims and introduced themselves as employees of the warranty service department of a large manufacturer of plastic windows. They then convinced the citizens of the need for repairs, which was supposedly a prerequisite for the extension of the guarantee. The cost of imposed services ranged from 50 to 300,000 rubles. At the same time, the promised guarantee from the manufacturer was not provided.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational search measures and investigative actions, eight suspects were detained in office premises on the Vernadsky Avenue and in the Bolshoy Savinsky Lane.

During the searches in two large business centers of the capital, lists of potential clients, electronic data carriers, as well as documents of evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized.

Four of the defendants are currently in custody and four others are on recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.