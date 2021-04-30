In the city of Bishkek, officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Control conducted a training course for colleagues from the Kyrgyz Republic on “The specifics of identifying, documenting, qualifying and proving drug trafficking crimes committed with the use of information and financial technologies”.

The group of listeners consisted of 30 representatives of law enforcement agencies of Kyrgyzstan. It included officers of various militia units, the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office, the State Committee for National Security and the State Financial Intelligence Service under the Government of the Republic, specializing in countering the drug trafficking.

The purpose of the training was to provide students with knowledge and skills in a given direction, as well as to create motivation for effective international law enforcement cooperation.

During the training, the format of successful joint special operations of the Russian MIA Main Directorate for Drug Control and the Service of Fighting the Illegal Drug Trafficking of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic to eliminate the channels of distribution of new psychoactive substances in the city of Bishkek and Chuy Region through popular Internet messengers was analyzed.

Vadim Gusev, the Adviser-Ambassador of the Russian Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic, spoke at the closing ceremony of the event. The head of the UNODC Program Office Andrey Seleznev and the head of the Service of Fighting the Illegal Drug Trafficking of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Police Colonel Ulanbek Sultanov, also expressed their gratitude to the Russian delegation. In turn, officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Control thanked the Kyrgyz colleagues for the invitation to take part in the training and congratulated the Service of Fighting the Illegal Drug Trafficking of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic on the 30th anniversary of its foundation.