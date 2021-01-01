Officers of the division (dislocated in the city of Naberezhnye Chelny) of the Department of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Tatarstan, together with officers of the FSB of Russia Department in the Republic of Tatarstan detained a group of persons engaged in funds cashing out.

In the course of search operations, the police found that the leader of an organized criminal group together with other its members, using the bank details of legal entities and other organizations under their control, while in the territory of the Republic of Tatarstan, without the appropriate registration and special permission (license) for banking operations, carried out illegal financial transactions (keeping of bank accounts, transfer of money on behalf of legal entities, cash collection) receiving a remuneration of 11.5% of each illegal banking transaction. Thus, the suspects extracted income in the amount of at least 53 million rubles.

During 18 searches in the residential premises and office of the defendants conducted by officers of the division (dislocated in the city of Naberezhnye Chelny) of the Department of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Tatarstan, Russian FSB Division in the city of Naberezhnye Chelny of the RT, MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Naberezhnye Chelny with the participation of the Rosgvardia OMON in the RT officers of the were found and seized: 19 mobile phones, 1 system unit, 3 laptops, 17 seals, accounting documentation, bank cards, keys to the “Bank Client” system.

The investigation unit of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Naberezhnye Chelny instituted a criminal case on the offenses stipulated by part 2 of Article 172 of the Russian Criminal Code, part 2 of Article 187 of the Russian Criminal Code. The maximum sanction of this article, involves a deprivation of liberty for up to seven years. Two suspects were detained in accordance with Article 91 of the Russian Criminal Code, and no measure of restraint has been chosen against other suspects.