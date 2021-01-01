During the operational activities, officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Syzranskoye” together with colleagues from the territorial department of the FSB of Russia detained a suspect in the production of alcohol without a license.

According to investigators, the offender organized illegal production of adulterated alcohol products with trademarks of well-known brands in the city of Syzran without the appropriate permission of the rights holders. In the warehouses located on the Hvalynskaya Street and the Zhukov Street, several brands of adulterated vodka and cognac were produced. It should be noted that they used fake brand packaging and labels, giving their products a look of products of well-known manufacturers.

During the inspection of the accident sites at these addresses, the police seized about 17,000 bottles of ready-to-sell alcohol without excise stamps, more than 3,000 liters of alcohol-containing raw materials, glassware and packaging. The total damage to the right-holders exceeded 7 million rubles.

It was established that three residents of one of the neighboring republics were working illegally at the workshops. They and their employer have been brought to administrative responsibility for violating the migration law.

The Investigative Division for crimes committed in the city of Syzran, the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Syzranskoye” against a resident of the Syzransky District born in 1989, instituted 4 criminal cases, provided for by paragraphs “a” and “b” of part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, paragraph “b” of part 2 of Article 171.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and part 2 of Article 180 of the Russian Criminal Code. Subsequently, they have been combined in one proceeding.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment against the suspects has been sent to the Syzransky City Court of the Samara Region for consideration on the merits.