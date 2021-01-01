“Investigator of the MIA of Russia Linear Division for the Vnukovo Airport completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against a resident of the Tyumen Region charged with committing a crime under part 1 of Article 186 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, the offender purchased 197 counterfeit banknotes of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation with a denomination of 5,000 rubles in the shadow segment of the Internet. After paying the seller 240,000 rubles, he took the counterfeit money from a cache located in the Krasnogorsk Urban District of the Moscow Region.

On the same day, the defendant went to the Vnukovo International Airport to fly back to Tyumen. Before the flight, he decided to order a coffee and paid for it with a fake 5,000 bill, receiving the change with genuine money. Then he made two more purchases in stores, paying for the goods with fakes. During the evening cash collection, the sellers found that the banknotes were fake and contacted the police.

Transport police officers found out that the offender had already boarded a plane and flew to Tyumen. The information was passed to colleagues from the Tyumen Linear Division on Transport of the Russian MIA. The police detained the defendant immediately upon arrival at the Roschino Airport. He was found to have 192 banknotes with signs of forgery.

The examination confirmed that the banknotes were counterfeit and were made of two sheets of paper glued together.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Solntsevsky District Court of the city of Moscow for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.