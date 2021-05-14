On May 14, 2021, the Russian MIA organized a demonstration of uniforms of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for representatives of law enforcement agencies of foreign countries accredited with foreign diplomatic missions in Moscow (Germany, Italy, Mongolia, Poland).

The exhibition was held in Kubinka of the Moscow Region as part of the 13th International Salon of Security Equipment “Complex Security-2021”.

During the event, guests were shown samples of summer and winter everyday, ceremonial and special uniforms of the police, as well as special equipment and necessary accessories.

During the show, the participants of the event exchanged views on the convenience of the uniforms for the service, practicality and durability of the materials it was made of.

In turn, foreign colleagues shared information about the features of the uniforms in their countries.

The guests were greatly attracted by samples of protective equipment - heavy and light body armor, helmets and other elements, allowing to effectively ensure the safety of police officers during the performance of their duties.

Also, foreign liaison officers were presented with samples of arms available in the internal affairs bodies.