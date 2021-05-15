The Sports and Concert Complex “Basket Hall Moscow” hosted the XV International Judo Tournament among the Police and the Army, dedicated to the memory of the officers who had died in the line of duty.

Athletes from more than 10 teams representing the Russian MIA, the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, the Rosgvardia, the Russian Federal Tax Service, the Russian FPS, as well as the power structures of Belarus, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Armenia took to the tatami.

The opening ceremony of the tournament was attended by the Chief of the Main Directorate for Migration of the Russian MIA, Police Lieutenant-General Valentina Kazakova. As part of the charity action “We Remember” she handed over car keys to the families of police officers who had died in the line of duty.

“Every day, police officers risk their lives. Whether it's a call to a family conflict, a vehicle stop or participation in a counter-terrorist operation. Our immense gratitude to the organizers of the action for their targeted assistance to the relatives of the victims. As long as we remember the exploits of our colleagues, they stay with us,” Valentina Kazakova noted.

As a result of intense struggle, the Russian Interior Ministry team defeated in the final the Azerbaijani security forces team. The third place was taken by the team of the Republic of Belarus.