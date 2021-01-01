The owner of a pawnshop applied to the duty-unit of the police division for the Adlersky District of the Internal Affairs Administration for the city of Sochi with a statement about the theft of property. The complainant explained to the police that an unknown man in the premises of the pawnshop had openly stolen gold items - a chain and two rings - from the counter, and then fled.

Police officers who arrived at the indicated address inspected the scene, interviewed possible eyewitnesses and made an orientation for the search for the suspect, which was circulated to all the crews on duty.

As a result of the operative-search activities Police operatives established the identity and whereabouts of the suspect. Law enforcement officers detained the 21-year-old local resident on one of the streets of the resort city and took him to the Police Division.

It was found that the offender sold the stolen jewelry, and disposed of the cash received at his own discretion.

During further check, the law enforcement officers found the young man's involvement in two other facts of unlawful activities. According to the investigation, the suspect, rented cars Volkswagen and Nissan in the car sharing company and dismantled from them elements of the exhaust system - catalysts. Law enforcers found in the salon of one of the cars rented by the attacker documents and personal things left by him. The total amount of damage resulting from the unlawful actions exceeded 600,000 rubles.

Investigation unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the city of Sochi have instituted a criminal case against the young man on the grounds of the crimes under part 1 of Article 161 and part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Robbery” and “Theft”. These articles presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years. For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct was chosen for the suspect.