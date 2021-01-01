In the city of Ryazan, officers of MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Control together with colleagues from the Drug Control Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region, suppressed the activities of a 48-year-old resident of the region, who is suspected of supplying and selling wholesale batches of heroin.

During a check of operational information on the Stroykov street in Ryazan, the police detained an unemployed man who had been previously convicted of drug trafficking. During a body search, 13 bundles of heroin weighing more than 20 grams were found on him.

It was established that the man was a cache-filler of an illegal internet store. His duties included the delivery of wholesale batches of heroin to Ryazan and its further contactless marketing in smaller batches. The buyers of drug were those involved in its retail sale.

As the operatives found out, the man was planning in the near future to go to the Moscow Region, where another batch of drugs was prepared for him in a cache. Police officers went to the established site in the Moscow Region and during the inspection of the territory found a package of heroin weighing 643 grams.

The investigation unit of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region instituted against the offender a criminal case under part 3 of Article 30 of the Russian Criminal Code and part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. The court considered the request of the investigator and chose for the defendant a measure of restraint in the form of remand in custody.