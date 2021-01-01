Today, a draft order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia “On perpetuating the memory of officers of the internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation, who died in the line of duty” (hereinafter - the draft order) has been posted for public discussion on the Federal Portal of the draft regulatory legal acts (http://regulation.gov.ru/) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The draft order was developed in accordance with Article 11 of the Federal Law of the Russian Federation of January 14, 1993 No. 4292-1 “On perpetuating the memory of those killed in the defense of the Fatherland”, part 2 of Article 90 of the Federal Law of November 30, 2011 No. 342-FZ “On service in the internal affairs of the Russian Federation and amendments to certain laws of the Russian Federation”.

The drafting of the order is necessitated by the need to regulate the issues of entering forever in the register of officers of the internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation the names of officers of internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation, who had died in the performance of their duties, and to determine the procedure for the publication of books of the Memory of the Internal Affairs bodies of the Russian Federation.

The implementation of the Administrative Regulation requirements will not necessitate an increase in the staff of the existing or creation of new structural units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, or additional funding from the federal budget.