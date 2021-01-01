“Operatives of the MIA of Russia GA for Criminal Investigation in cooperation with colleagues from the Republic of Mordovia, St. Petersburg, Leningrad and Tyumen regions suppressed the illegal activities of the group, whose members were suspected of a series of money thefts from ATMs.

It was established that in April 2020, one of the offenders, whose face was hidden under a mask, entered the premises of a credit and financial organization in the town of Ruzaevka of the Republic of Mordovia. Using an aerosol can, he damaged the CCTV camera. Then, having cracked an ATM, he took almost two million rubles from it and disappeared.

A similar crime was committed in the city of Tyumen in November 2016. Then the accomplices managed to steal more than 13 million rubles.

Criminal investigation into these facts was instituted on the grounds of crimes stipulated by part 4 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational search measures, the police located two suspects and detained them in the cities of St. Petersburg and Kingisepp. The places of residence of the defendants were searched, and during the searches tools and devices for opening ATMs, radios, masks, 20 mobile phones, 60 SIM cards, as well as other items of evidentiary value for the criminal cases were seized.

There is reason to believe that the detainees may be involved in the theft of money from ATMs in the Krasnodar Territory, Irkutsk, Novosibirsk, Kaluga, Kurgan, Tambov and Yaroslavl regions. According to available information, the damage from illegal activities can exceed 50 million rubles. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.