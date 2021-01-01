Today in Moscow, a meeting was held between the Acting Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General of the Russian Federation Aleksandr Gorovoy, and the Minister of the Interior of the Republic of Serbia, Alexander Vulin. The event was also attended by representatives of units of the central office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and heads of services of the Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Serbia.

The sides discussed key areas of cooperation between Russia and Serbia in the law enforcement sphere. Aleksandr Gorovoy noted that despite the difficult sanitary and epidemiological situation, the interaction between the operational and migration units continued successfully.

Special attention was paid to control of migration processes during the pandemic, the conditions of stay of foreign workers and students in Russia. Inter-agency documents to resolve issues in migration processes are currently being developed.

The heads of delegations of the two agencies stated that they were focused on continuing their joint work on issues of mutual interest, strengthening contacts at the bilateral level and multilateral platforms. There is a mutual interest in increasing the data exchange through Interpol channels.

The 2009 Cooperation Agreement between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Serbia is the basis for the development of Russian-Serbian cooperation in a wide range of police cooperation issues.

Alexander Vulin confirmed the invitation of the Serbian side to the leadership of the Russian MIA to visit the city of Belgrade after the normalization of the epidemiological situation in the world.