“The Investigation Division of the Internal Affairs Administration for the North-Eastern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against the man charged with committing crimes under Article 327 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As previously reported, in March this year, the police detained a resident of the capital on suspicion of making and selling fake certificates of vaccination against the new coronavirus infection COVID-19 without actual vaccination. Their sale was carried out with the help of ads on the Internet. The cost of one such certificate ranged from 4 to 5 thousand rubles.

Currently, the criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Babushkinsky District Court of the city of Moscow for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.