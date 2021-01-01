Oath-taking ceremony of Russian Federation citizen took place in the Primorsky Territory. The event began with a welcoming speech by Marina Gizatulova, Deputy Chief of the Migration Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Primorsky Territory. The police colonel congratulated those present on the significant event, called the citizens to responsible attitude to the new status.

In a solemn atmosphere, six citizens from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Armenia were accepted into Russian citizenship. For each of those present, the ceremony was particularly exciting, because before speaking the words of the oath, foreigners had to go a hard way. For the participants of the event the decision to become a citizen of the Russian Federation was a deliberate one, so today they have honorably swore to comply with the Constitution and legislation of the Russian Federation, the rights and freedoms of the citizens of the country, to perform the duties of a citizen, to respect its culture, history and traditions.

At the end of the ceremony, the police congratulated the participants of the ceremony on their acquisition of citizenship and wished them to carry with honor the title of Russian citizen.