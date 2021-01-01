The day before, the 59-year-old owner of a land plot in a gardening association made a statement about the theft to the duty unit of the police division of the MIA of Russia Administration for Nizhnevartovsk.

The victim explained to the police that an unknown person had entered his land-plot and stole his property. The objects of criminal encroachment were the axles from the truck trailer and the rear bridge from the URAL vehicle. The damage amounted to about 120,000 rubles.

As a result of the search operations, the alleged offender was identified and detained by the police. The police found out that the 24-year-old citizen of Nizhnevartovsk found an advertisement for the lease of Kamaz and under the pretext of transporting spare parts allegedly from his plot, committed theft of property, which was subsequently sold to the metal scrap collection point for 34,000 rubles. The stolen items have been seized. The offender was planning to spend the stolen money on his personal needs.

A criminal case has been instituted on the grounds of corpus delicti stipulated by part 2 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code.

With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.