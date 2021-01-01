Officers of the Center for Countering Extremism (CCE) of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Vologda Region visited the Cherepovets State University. The police, in cooperation with the staff of the division for international activities of the educational institution, held law classes on compliance with the anti-extremism legislation of the Russian Federation. The event was attended by students from various faculties and courses of the university, coming from Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Egypt, Armenia and other countries.

During the lecture, the police explained to students the responsibility for violating the norms of migration and general criminal law of the Russian Federation, and also reminded about the basic rules of safety when communicating on social networks and blogs. Particular attention was paid to the inadmissibility of public statements and appeals aimed at inciting hatred or hostility, as well as the publication of comments justifying the activities of banned organizations. At the end of the meeting, the police answered questions from foreign nationals.