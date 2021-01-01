Operativists of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kantemirovsky District of the Voronezh Region have revealed a fact of the acquisition, storage and sale of unmarked tobacco products, subject to marking with excise stamps, with a total worth of over 1 million 900 thousand rubles. A 67-year-old individual businessman, a resident of the village of Mitrofanovka, is suspected of committing this illegal act.

During the preliminary investigation it was established that the offender had purchased counterfeit products and stored them for subsequent sale in his private home, as well as in his Lada Largus car, from which he was selling illegal tobacco products.

The investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division or the Kantemirovsky District have instituted a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds of a crime under paragraph “b” of part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Production, acquisition, storage, transportation or sale of goods and products without marking and (or) application of information provided for by the legislation of the Russian Federation”.

During the preliminary investigation the police searched the illegal products storage sites, which resulted in the seizure of more than 16,000 packs of cigarettes.

Currently, police operational officers and investigators are carrying out measures to establish all the circumstances of the case, the issue of selecting a measure of restraint is being decided.

For committing this unlawful act the Law provides for a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years.