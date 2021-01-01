“Operatives of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory have revealed additional circumstances of illegal logging in the territory of the Abanskoye forestry.

As previously reported, in March this year, the police detained three offenders. Using their official position, they prepared forged documents on the need for sanitary felling of forest plantations. At the same time, they used survey acts containing inaccurate information about the damage to trees caused by fires or pest attacks. To carry out the illegal activities, the defendants entered into an agreement for the provision of felling services with a company, in which the director was one of the group members.

Later, during the preliminary investigation, three more suspects were identified. It is the founder of the contractor company, its actual owner and a former employee of the Ministry of Forestry of the Krasnoyarsk Territory. The latter provided accomplices with support services of speeding up the process of fictitious documents signing. Placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure for all the three suspects.

To date, it has been revealed that between 2018 and 2019, the suspects cut down about 42.5 thousand trees, and the total amount of damage exceeded 110 million rubles.

Investigative bodies on the basis of materials of the ES&CC Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory have instituted six more criminal cases on the grounds of crimes under part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.