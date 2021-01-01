“Officers of the Administration for Criminal Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, together with colleagues from the Vsevolozhsky District of the Leningrad Region, detained a suspect in the theft of works of art.

Preliminarily it was established that the offender penetrated a private house located on the territory of one of the horticultural non-profit associations in the Vsevolozhsky Municipal District of the Leningrad Region. There he committed the theft of 400 paintings by a Soviet artist-painter with a total value of about four million rubles.

A criminal investigation into this fact was instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code.

During the operational-search activities the police established the identity of the suspect and detained him in the village of Shushary. The man has been prosecuted several times for various property crimes.

It turned out that the offender handed over a collection of stolen paintings to an unsuspecting acquaintance. All the paintings were found by police officers in his apartment, located on Tikhoretsky Avenue in St. Petersburg.

The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.