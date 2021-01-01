“Officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the district of Novokosino detained a suspect in causing serious harm to the health of a representative of one of the Moscow football clubs.

It was established that there was a conflict between citizens on Novokosinskaya Street, during which one of the participants stabbed his opponent, and then fled. The victim was hospitalized in a Moscow clinic.

A criminal investigation into this fact was instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 1 of Article 111 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, the suspect was detained. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.