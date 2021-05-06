In the evening, a car drove up to the crew of the road patrol service of the MIA of Russia Administration for Surgut, consisting of the platoon commander, Senior Lieutenant of the Police, Aleksandr Zoriy, and the Road Patrol Service inspector, Lieutenant of the Police Vitaly Voronkov. A married couple in the car asked for help in transporting to a medical facility their little son, who began choking on the road.

Having reported the incident to the duty unit, the inspectors themselves took the child in need of assistance and his parents to the nearest medical facility, a trauma center. Upon arrival, to the hospital, the child was immediately hospitalized by doctors in the intensive care unit. According to them, thanks to the prompt actions of the Traffic Inspectors, little Denis survived.

Later, the city police administration received a letter from the mother of the former victim in which she and her husband thanked the police officers.

Denis has already been discharged from the hospital, now he is at home. Aleksandr Zoriy visited him. In memory of this meeting, the kid got a toy - a garage with a traffic police car.