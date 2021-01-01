At the Academy of Management of the Russian MIA, the students successfully completed their training undern additional professional programs - advanced training programs, namely:

- For Chiefs (deputy chiefs) of the forensic units of the territorial bodies of the Russian MIA at the district, interregional and regional levels, officers of internal affairs bodies, who are in the personnel reserve for filling those positions;

- Chiefs (deputy chiefs) of the legal units of the territorial bodies of the Russian MIA at the district, interregional and regional levels. Assistants to heads of educational organizations of the Russian MIA (on legal work);

- on an additional professional training program on the topic: “Organizational and legal frameworks of cooperation between law enforcement and other competent bodies of CIS member states”.

The training in the areas of activity was conducted with the use of remote educational technologies, as well as in person, in compliance with all epidemiological requirements.

The final assessment of the specialists of forensic units took place with the participation of the deputy head of the Deputy Chief of the Forensic Center of the Russian MIA, police colonel Pavel Sevastyanov.

The head of the Contractual and Legal Department of the Russian MIA, Lieutenant General of the Internal Service Alexander Avdeiko, took part in the final evaluation of the chiefs of legal units. He drew attention to the priority areas of legal support of the activities of the Russian MIA, noted the positive results of the work of the legal units of the territorial bodies of the Russian MIA and wished further success to the training courses participants.

Students, who were trained under full-time additional professional program for chiefs (deputy chiefs) of the criminal investigation units of the central office of the territorial bodies of the Russian MIA at the district, interregional and regional levels, officers of the internal affairs bodies, who are in the personnel reserve for these positions were handed advance training certificates by Deputy Chief of the Academy, Major-General of the Police Konstantin Yudin, and the Chief of the higher academic courses, Major-General of the Internal Service Aleksandr Begunov.

In the congratulatory address, Konstantin Yudin wished everyone good health, cheerfulness and further success in service.

The graduates thanked the Academy's management and the faculty and promised to use the experience accumulated and knowledge gained in their professional activities.