The director of the local organization filed a statement with the duty-unit of the police of the Internal Affairs Administration for Sochi about fraud. The man explained that he had handed over a BMW car belonging to his organization to his friend for further sale. However, the offender did not fulfill his obligations and stopped communicating. The total damage amounted to 260,000 rubles.

As a result of the operative-search activities the Police established the identity and whereabouts of the suspect. Law enforcement officers detained the 29-year-old local resident on one of the streets of the resort city and took him to the Police Division.

During further inspection, the law enforcement officers found the young man's involvement in another offense. According to the investigation, the suspect, having provided false information about his place of work and salary, entered into loan agreement with one of the microfinance organizations. Having received more than 430,000 rubles under the contract, the offender did not return the funds within the specified time period and stopped communicating. The total damage to the victims amounted to about 700,000 rubles.

Investigation unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the city of Sochi have instituted a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 159 and part 1 of Article 159.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud” and "Lending Fraud”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years. For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct was chosen for the man.