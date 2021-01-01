The duty-unit of the police division for the Urban District of Chernogolovka of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Noginskoye” received a statement from a 33-year-old resident of Moscow about the theft of more than a million rubles.

The complainant explained that she had decided to transfer more than 1 million rubles to her friend, but could not do that through the bank's mobile application. Then the victim packed the money in a cardboard box and used the delivery service, calling a taxi. She explained to the driver that in the box there were chemicals for a bio-toilet.

After a while, the driver completed the order, and did not respond her repeated calls.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration, on suspicion of committing the crime, identified and delivered to the duty-unit a 30-year old local resident.

During the personal search the police found and seized 860,000 rubles. The taxi driver managed to spend the rest of the stolen money for personal needs.

Based on this fact, Investigator of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”.

With respect to the offender a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.