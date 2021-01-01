“Operatives of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation in cooperation with colleagues from the Volgograd and Rostov regions, as well as from the Republic of Belarus, suppressed the activities of an interregional ethnic group whose members were suspected of multimillion theft.

At the end of March, at night, the offenders whose faces were hidden under masks, crack-opened a window and entered one of the jewelry salons in Volgograd. There they smashed the show-cases, stole watches and jewelry made of precious metals, and fled. The damage amounted to almost 45 million rubles.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Volgograd instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As a result of operational search measures, the police found that all the accomplices left the city of Volgograd immediately after committing the illegal act, two of them left the country and were staying in the territory of the Republic of Belarus. A few days later they returned to Russia and were detained at the Domodedovo airport. Their accomplices were detained in the cities of Rostov-on-Don and Vladikavkaz.

There are grounds to believe that the suspects could be involved in similar unlawful acts committed in the Stavropol Territory and the Republic of Crimea. Placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure for them. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.