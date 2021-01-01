“Criminal Investigation officers of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Chelyabinsk Region suppressed the activities of an organized group, whose members were suspected of insurance fraud.

According to available information, the illegal scheme was organized by a resident of the town of Kyshtym in the Chelyabinsk Region. Together with his friend, he was looking for people willing to simulate getting injuries received while travelling by rail. All those who agreed were appropriately instructed. The group also included citizens who acted as witnesses to such incidents.

Thus, in August last year, one of the defendants, travelling by train from Tyumen to Kyshtym, staged a fall and shoulder injury. Later, he collected the necessary package of documents and handed it over to the insurance company, as a result of which he received a payment exceeding 1.3 million rubles. At the same time, CCTV footage and witness statements indicated that immediately after the alleged injury, the suspect looked perfectly healthy, did not feel any discomfort or physical malaise.

As a result of operational search activities in several cities of the Southern Urals, police officers with the participation of the Rosgvardia detained 16 suspects. In total, over 200 representatives of law enforcement agencies were involved in the events.

Currently, the circumstances of seven cases of fraud with insurance payments totaling about five million rubles have been established. Investigative bodies have instituted criminal cases on the grounds of a crime under Article 159.5 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which were subsequently combined to one proceeding. Currently, the case is being investigated by the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Chelyabinsk Region.

With regard to the alleged organizer of the group the court selected a preventive measure in the form of placement to custody and with regard to other 15 members - recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

Investigative actions aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activity continue,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.