A local resident made a statement to the duty-unit of police division No. 1 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Smolensk on the fact of theft of money in the amount of 3,000 dollars from his apartment.

The police officers who arrived at the indicated address inspected the scene and found no signs of illegal penetration. The victim explained that the money was in a box, which was in the closet. He discovered the absence of money a few days ago, and before that had counted it in early April. During this period of time, the apartment was periodically visited by a woman hired by the owners to look after the child and clean the house.

Criminal investigators identified the woman and interviewed her. The local woman born in 1972 explained that she had found the box during house cleaning, and since she was in great need of money, stole it and partially spent the money on her own needs. Some of the stolen money ($1,700) was seized by police.

Division No. 1 of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Smolensk have instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 5 years.