At the direction of the Acting Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, the Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy, officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Combating Extremism, GA for Criminal Investigation and GA for Protection of Public Order and Interaction with Executive Authorities of the Russian Federation departed for the city of Kazan.

Representatives of the central office of the Russian MIA will take part in the operational support of the investigation into the criminal case of the attack on a school in Kazan, which resulted in the death of people.

The juvenile units of the internal affairs bodies of the Republic of Tatarstan will also get assistance.