At the direction of the Acting Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, the Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy, officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Combating Extremism, GA for Criminal Investigation and GA for Protection of Public Order and Interaction with Executive Authorities of the Russian Federation departed for the city of Kazan.
Representatives of the central office of the Russian MIA will take part in the operational support of the investigation into the criminal case of the attack on a school in Kazan, which resulted in the death of people.
The juvenile units of the internal affairs bodies of the Republic of Tatarstan will also get assistance.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.