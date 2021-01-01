Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Novokubansky District completed the investigation of a criminal case initiated against a 25-year-old visitor from the Stavropol Territory on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, the defendant is an acquaintance of the victim. Knowing that the applicant had a large sum of money in his account, the offender offered him his services to store the victim's bank card, the pin code from which was known to him. The man then withdrew the cash from the applicant's account in parts and disposed of it at his discretion. The total damage amounted to about 1.6 million rubles.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct was chosen for the defendant.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. Sanctions of the incriminated part of the article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years.