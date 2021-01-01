The investigator of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Jewish Autonomous Region, based on materials collected by ES&CC officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Jewish Autonomous Region, instituted a criminal case against the head of the regional communications department on the fact of money appropriation on a particularly large scale.

During the investigation it was established that the suspect from April 1, 2019 to March 3, 2021, using her official position, illegally appropriated the company's money, thereby causing material damage on a particularly large scale to the organization. As a result of the illegal actions, the offender appropriated 1,091,941 rubles, and disposed of the money at her discretion.

The woman has been charged with committing the crime under part 4 of Article 160 “Misappropriation or embezzlement” of the RF Criminal Code.

The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to ten years.

The criminal investigation continues.