Officers of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Omsk Region, as a result of operational search activities, received information about the involvement of two foreign nationals in drug trafficking in the city of Omsk. Police detained the suspects in the Leninsky Administrative District, on the V. Ivanov street.

It has been established that citizens of neighboring states, 20 and 25 years old, have been living in Russia for a long time. They arrived in Omsk a month before their detention: one from Chelyabinsk and the other from Tyumen for the purpose of illegal earnings.

During personal searches, the police seized from each of the detainees prepared for sale packages of heroin, which they planned to hide in caches in the yards of apartment houses. One hid 7 bundles in a sock, the second kept 6 bundles in a jacket pocket. In addition, 76 bundles of heroin with a total weight of about 36 grams were seized from the armrest between the front seats in the vehicle in which the defendants were travelling. During the search of the rented apartment, a wholesale batch of heroin weighing more than 167 grams was seized.

Thus, in total the drug police seized from the illegal trafficking about 210 grams of heroin, as well as bank cards of criminals, to which “salary” from the sale of drugs was transferred and cell phones with the messengers installed in them to communicate with the curator of the drug business.

Based on the materials of the inspection, an investigator of the police division No. 4 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Omsk instituted four criminal proceedings on features of a crimes under part 3 of Article 30 and paragraph “d” of part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. The sanction of the article provides for the maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 20 years.

A set of operational and investigative measures is under way to identify additional episodes of the detainees’ criminal activity and sources of drug acquisition. Both the defendants were subject to a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody.