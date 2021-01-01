“This morning, the police duty-unit in Tatarstan received a report that sound of gunshots could be heard at school No. 175 in Kazan. According to preliminary information, there are dead and wounded.
Police and other law enforcement officers immediately departed for the scene. The assailant was detained by the police patrol service. Operational actions of law enforcement agencies at the school continue. All possible measures are being taken to ensure the safety of students. A CTO (counter terrorist operation) regime has been introduced,” said the official Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.