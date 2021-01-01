“This morning, the police duty-unit in Tatarstan received a report that sound of gunshots could be heard at school No. 175 in Kazan. According to preliminary information, there are dead and wounded.

Police and other law enforcement officers immediately departed for the scene. The assailant was detained by the police patrol service. Operational actions of law enforcement agencies at the school continue. All possible measures are being taken to ensure the safety of students. A CTO (counter terrorist operation) regime has been introduced,” said the official Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.