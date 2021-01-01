“Criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region detained a citizen of one of the Central Asian states on suspicion of organizing illegal migration.

It was preliminarily established that the offender, together with accomplices, used to find repeatedly convicted citizens who for a monetary reward allowed to use their homes for fictitious registration of foreigners with the migration register.

The Inquiry unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Zheleznodorozhny District of the city of Ryazan instituted 3 criminal cases on the grounds of an offense under part 1 of Article 322.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Investigators and operativists, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, conducted searches at the address of the defendant's residence and in the office located in the center of Ryazan, during which items and documents of evidentiary importance for the criminal case were seized. The detainee has been remanded in custody.

Additional measures are being carried out to establish all the circumstances of illegal activities, as well as to detain possible accomplices,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.