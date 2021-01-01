As a result of joint search activities organized by officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Omsk Region together with the Rosgvardia, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations and volunteers, the location of A.G. Murakhovsky, announced missing in the Bolsheukovsky District of the Omsk Region, has been established.
From the village of Basly, he is taken to the district hospital.
