“On May 9, more than 8,500 mass events dedicated to the 76th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War took place in the country.

Military parades, celebratory concerts, rallies and processions covered more than 4.8 thousand cities and other settlements of the Russian Federation. Traditionally, a parade of military equipment and military personnel took place on the Red Square in Moscow.

More than 101,000 employees of the Russian MIA took part in ensuring public order and security during the celebration. In addition, servicemen of the Rosgvardia, representatives of private security organizations and public associations were involved.

The events were carried out with account of the epidemiological situation.

As a result of the measures taken, there were no violations of public order,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.