On the eve of the Victory Day, Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for Protection of Public Order and Interaction with Executive Authorities of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General M.I. Davydov, visited a veteran of the Great Patriotic War, retired police colonel Sergey I. Tananykhin.

Sergey Ivanovich's youth fall on the severe war years. After graduating from secondary school, in November 1943 he was called to the Red Army, where, having barely learned the basics of demining, was sent to the Leningrad Front.

On April 22, 1945, while performing a combat mission to install the bridge over the West Oder under the barrage of enemy artillery fire, standing in the icy water, Private Tananykhin received a severe shrapnel wound. But that did not stop the brave warrior, he continued assembling the supports of the bridge until he lost consciousness.

Sergey Ivanovich met the Victory Day in a regimental hospital.

Then there came the service in the Ministry of State Security of the USSR, in the Main Militia Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and then in the Department for Protection of Public Order and Interaction with Executive Authorities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the USSR, from where the veteran retired in 1986.

Mikhail Ilyich, on behalf of the leadership and the staff of the GA, wished the honored veteran good health, optimism and cheerfulness, as well as presented Sergey Ivanovich with a memorable gift and welcome address.

In his talk with the veteran, the GA Chief noted that the Victory had determined the future of the planet for decades to come and it was impossible to imagine what would have happened to the world if not for the unparalleled and selfless feat of the Red Army soldiers.

The veteran shared his memories of his military and militia service, and thanked him for attention.