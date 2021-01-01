The United Nations has announced the sixth Global Road Safety Week, which will be held worldwide from 17 to 23 May. The main topic of the Week will be the reduction of the speed limit in cities at the intersection of traffic and pedestrian flows.

Events within the framework of the Week in the UN member states will be held under a single concept of “Streets for life”, aimed at drawing the world's attention to the vulnerable position of pedestrians as road users and taking measures to improve their safety.

The audience's attention will be focused on the direct relationship between the reduction of speed and the reduction of fatalities as a result of traffic accidents. According to the World Health Organization, a 5% reduction in the average speed rate could reduce the number of fatal accidents by 30%.

According to international studies, for an adult pedestrian hit by a car driving at a speed of 50 km/h, the probability of death is about 20%. If the collision occurs at a speed of 80 km/h, the risk of fatality increases to almost 60%. For children and the elderly, these risks are even higher.

In the Russian Federation, information and propaganda events under the general slogan “By reducing speed - we save lives” will be held in support of the central idea of the Week. These activities, targeting different social and age groups, will be organized in places of mass attraction of the population, social and cultural objects, educational organizations, motor transport enterprises with account of the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the regions.

Representatives of state and local governments, community activists, specialists and experts, scientists, representatives of culture, medicine and sports will join the events of the Sixth Global Road Safety Week in Russia. Anyone can support the ideas of the Week by taking part in the outreach activities that will take place these days in the Russian regions, as well as by posting photos and videos on their social network pages under the common hashtag #ДорогиДляЖизни (#StreetsForLife).