Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Krutinsky District instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under paragraph “c” of part 1 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

On April 30, on the eve of the opening of the hunting season, the police were contacted by a huntsman with a report that an unknown person shot a swan in the Yamchikha swamp, located 5 kilometers away from the village of Novokarasuk. The arrived police officers inspected the scene and interviewed the men camping nearby, who explained that they had arrived to the place in advance to start hunting the next day. They did not know who fired and none of them had the gun from which the Redbooked bird was killed.

In the course of further investigation, the police still managed to establish the involvement of one of the hunters - a 57-year-old resident of Omsk. Scared of responsibility for shooting the swan, he decided not to take the bird for himself, and immediately hid the gun in reeds, the next day he returned for the gun and hid it with friends in the village.

The suspect did not have a previous criminal record. For committing the indicated crime, the Law provides for a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 2 years.