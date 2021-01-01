Criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for Togliatti during the operational activities received information that from one of the enterprises of the city illegal export of a batch of spare parts for cars was being prepared.

Police officers, as part of the information check, conducted a set of operational and search measures, as a result of which the driver of a truck carrying vehicles for sale was detained at the checkpoint of the plant.

The police, in the presence of witnesses and representatives of the company's security service, found caches in two vehicles for sale. From under the bumpers and dashboards of the devices, the guards of order seized 27 bundles of cylindrical shape with spare parts totaling 1,278 pieces. The total material damage to the company could exceed 280 thousand rubles.

Officers of the investigative and operational team inspected the scene and interviewed the detained driver. As a result of the work done, law enforcement officers managed to establish the involvement of four operators of the company, a foreman and a test driver in the attempted theft. The police identified the suspects and detained them at their workplaces.

The suspects confessed to the committed offense and explained to law enforcement officers that they were going to sell the stolen spare parts, and to spend the money on their own needs.

According to law enforcement officers, three of the detainees had previously been prosecuted: a 1981-born operator and a test driver born in 1975 for a similar crime, and a 1970-year-old operator for intentionally caused grievous bodily harm.

The Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for Togliatti prosecuted the suspects on the features of the crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 30, paragraph “c” of part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (attempted theft on a large scale). The sanction of the article provides for a penalty of up to six years' imprisonment.

The police are currently working to establish all the circumstances of the incident as well as the involvement of suspects in similar crimes.