“Operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Sevastopol supported by Rosgvardia fighters detained burglary suspects.

According to preliminary data, the offenders penetrated the homes of citizens in the daytime, when no one was at home. For the sake of conspiracy, they used the uniforms of utility workers, and for opening the doors pick-locks and electronic decoders were used. The accomplices mostly stole money and jewelry. It should be noted, that they did not violate the order in the apartments and did not damage the locks. Thus, the tenants did not immediately notice that they had become victims of burglars.

The suspects were three residents of the Stavropol Territory, previously convicted of theft. During the search of the cottage they rented, there was found a canister in which bundles of jewelry were hidden. In addition, the police seized USD2,600, EUR1,000, 40 pick-locks, decoders for safe and magnetic locks of entrance doors. Pieces of metal foil, assumingly used to make duplicate keys, and other items of evidentiary value have been found.

The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Gagarinsky District of the city of Sevastopol instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code. The Police believe that the defendants have been involved in three thefts committed in Sevastopol. The damage caused to citizens exceeded a million rubles.

Currently, steps are being taken to establish all facts of the detainees’ unlawful activity, including in other regions of Russia. The criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.