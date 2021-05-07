In the city of Moscow, on the eve of the 76th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, a delegation of the Russian MIA, headed by First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy laid wreaths and flowers to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin wall and to the monument to Marshal Georgy Zhukov.

The delegation included heads of the units of the central office of the Russian MIA and its territorial bodies, departmental scientific and educational organizations, as well as veterans of the internal affairs bodies.

The participants of the ceremony with a minute of silence paid tribute to the memory of all those who fought for the freedom and independence of our Motherland.

The ceremony traditionally ended with the performance of the Russian National Anthem and the ceremonial march of the Honor Guard company.