Dear Colleagues!

Dear Veterans!

Please accept sincerest congratulations on the 76th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War (WWII).

May 9 is a special holiday for each of us. This day is a symbol of unparalleled feat, unity and unity of the victorious people. The courage, fortitude and selfless love for the Motherland, showed in the ordeal, became moral guidelines for the next generations.

Today we pay our deepest respects to the veterans – all those who fought heroically at the front line, in guerrilla groups, worked valiantly in the rear.

The personnel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs honors the memory of the soldiers of law and order who contributed to the achievement of the Great Victory, inscribed glorious pages in the military chronicle of the Fatherland.

I wish everyone good health, happiness, well-being and all the best.

Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation

General of the Police of the Russian Federation

V.A. Kolokoltsev