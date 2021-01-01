On May 6, in the village of Chornaya Gryaz, the Urban District of Solnechnogorsk, a flower-laying ceremony was held at the monument in honor of the heroic deeds of the NKVD officers who died during the defense of Moscow in the autumn of 1941.

The event was attended by the Assistant to the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Deputy Chief of the Department of Public Service and Personnel of the Russian MIA, State Adviser of the 3rd class Sergey Bogachev, representatives of the authorities, troops of the National Guard of the Russian Federation, the Russian Orthodox Church and public organizations.

In their speeches, they noted the significance of the event in maintaining patriotic traditions and continuity of communication between generations. Until now, few people know that it was the NKVD divisions that at the cost of huge losses predetermined the success of Moscow's defense.

As you know, in October 1941, a division of the NKVD and other units was formed from various services of the Moscow militia. Their personnel were armed only with light small arms, but at the same time showed unparalleled courage and heroism.

In memory of the heroes' feat, a minute of silence was announced. Then, to the sound of the Rosgvardiya orchestra, flowers were laid at the memorial. The ceremony was attended by invited guests, personnel and veterans of the internal affairs bodies, as well as local residents.

At the end of the event, officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region marched near the monument.

FOR REFERENCE

The monument in honor of the heroism of the NKVD officers who died during the defense of Moscow in the autumn of 1941 was erected on the initiative of the Association of Veterans of Combat Operations of the Internal Affairs and Internal Troops of Russia with the support of the governor of the Moscow Region Andrey Vorobyev, the head of the Solnechnogorsk Vladimir Sleptsov and residents of the Urban District.

The unveiling of the memorial took place in August 2020 and was timed to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

The place for the installation of the monument was chosen not randomly. In 1941 there was a combat post and a fortified lane for the protection and inspection of inter-city highway. Aleksandr Konoplev, the head of the Khimki district militia division, was in charge of the defense there.

The monument is a large three-sided stone brought from the Republic of Crimea. It bears the emblem of the People's Commission of Internal Affairs of the USSR – a composition of a shield, a sword, a sickle and a hammer.