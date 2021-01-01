Russian MIA proposes to approve the forms of the list of UEFA subsidiaries, UEFA broadcasters, suppliers of goods, work, UEFA services, commercial partners of UEFA, the Russian Football Union and the local organizational structure, that have concluded employment contracts, as well as civil-legal contracts with foreign citizens and stateless persons.

The Russian MIA has drafted an order “On the approval of the form of the list of UEFA subsidiaries, UEFA broadcasters, suppliers of goods, work, services of UEFA, commercial partners of UEFA, the Russian Football Union, the local organizational structure, that have concluded with foreign citizens and stateless persons employment contracts, as well as civil-legal contracts for the performance of work, the provision of services for the European football championship UEFA 2020, the form of the list of foreign citizens and stateless persons employed by the UEFA subsidiaries, UEFA broadcasters, suppliers of goods, works, UEFA services, commercial partners of UEFA, the Russian Football Union, the local organizational structure on the basis of employment contracts, as well as civil-legal contracts for the performance of work, the provision of services concluded with foreign citizens and stateless persons for the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, and the order of sending these lists to the territorial security body in the region of the European Football Championship UEFA 2020 and the Russian MIA” (hereinafter – the Draft Order).

The main subject of the legal regulation of the draft order is the establishment of forms of lists of legal entities or individuals (employers), foreign nationals planning to take advantage of the simplified procedure of obtaining permits to attract and use foreign workers, work permits and patents to foreign nationals and stateless persons employed on the basis of employment contracts, as well as to activities on the basis of civil contracts for the performance of work and services, invitations to enter the Russian Federation for foreign nationals and stateless persons employed in the preparation for and hosting of the UEFA 2020 European Football Championship.

Simultaneously with this draft order, the order of the Russian MIA of February 25, 2020 No 97 “On the approval of the form of the UEFA list, UEFA subsidiaries, UEFA broadcasters, suppliers of goods, works, services of UEFA, commercial partners of UEFA, the Russian Football Union, the local organizational structure, that have concluded with foreign citizens and stateless persons employment contracts, as well as civil-legal contracts for the performance of work, services for the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, forms of the list of foreign nationals and stateless persons employed by UEFA, UEFA subsidiaries, UEFA broadcasters, suppliers of goods, work, UEFA services, commercial partners of UEFA, the Russian Football Union, the local organizational structure on the basis of employment contracts, as well as civil-legal contracts for the performance of work and the provision of services concluded with foreign nationals and stateless persons for the purpose of hosting the UEFA European Football Championship 2020 and the order of sending these lists to the territorial security body in the region of the UEFA 2020 European Football Championship and the Russian MIA” was cancelled.

The implementation of the Administrative Regulation requirements will not necessitate an increase in the staff of the existing or creation of new structural units in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, or additional funding and logistical support for the internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation.