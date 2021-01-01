“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA General Administration for the Saratov Region suppressed the activities of a group, whose members were suspected of fraud in the sale of gas equipment.

According to preliminary data, the offenders on behalf of a commercial company offered citizens, mainly pensioners, gas alarms and gas safety valves at inflated prices. At the same time, they reported that the installation of equipment was mandatory, and in case of refusal customers allegedly were to face penalties or disconnection from gas supply.

In reality, the refusal from services and goods imposed by the company's employees could not have negative consequences for gas users.

Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Saratov Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part. 4 of Art. 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. With respect to five suspects a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct. The police believe that at least 100 people could have suffered from the illegal actions of the swindlers.

Further operational-search measures and investigative actions aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the indicated illegal activity are being carried out. The criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.