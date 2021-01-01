“Police officers of a detached company of the police patrol service of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Novoaltaysk of the MIA of Russia GA for the Altai Territory, Senior Lieutenant of the Police Aleksey Demin, senior sergeants of the police Sergey Tarakanov and Aleksey Filatov showed courage in saving people from fire.

While patrolling the streets at night, policemen saw smoke in the private residential sector. Having reported the incident to the police duty-unit, the patrol officers rushed to the scene. They saw that a veranda had caught fire in one of the houses, which made it impossible to get out of the house. Police officers smashed the window, Sergey Tarakanov got inside the burning building and helped the owners, a married couple, get out of the fire.

The patrol officers learned from the couple, that there were cylinders of liquefied gas in the house and they could explode at any time. The police promptly organized the evacuation of neighbors and blocked the roadway until the arrival of officers of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.

“Smart guys, well done. It was only thanks to them that we survived. I wish there were more people like that. Tears are coming and coming,” said the rescued Larissa Vinokurova.

“As a result of courageous and professional actions, there were no victims. The leadership of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Novoaltaysk has decided to encourage the police officers,” Irina Volk said.