As a result of a complex of operational and investigative measures, officers of the Drug Control Division of the MIA of Russia Administration for Vladikavkaz, together with colleagues from the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) department in RNO-Alania detained a 32-year-old resident of Vladikavkaz, suspected of selling heroin. It was established that the drug dealer planned to distribute the potent drug by the method of arranging caches in the territory of the republic.

The offender was caught red-handed while filling caches in one of the apartment buildings on Moscovskaya Street. During a personal search in the pocket of the outer clothing of the citizen the police found and seized a bundle with a substance of white color, which according to the forensic examination results turned out to be a narcotic drug heroin. Similar bundles with heroin were hidden by the drug-dealer using the method of cashes on different floors of the said living quarters, and were seized by operatives.

During the examination of the residential premises of the suspect, the police found and seized a bundle with a similar substance ready for sale, electronic scales for packing, syringes, as well as several rolls of scotch and a bank card, to which money from the sale of heroin was received. The total weight of the seized drug, which was to be distributed by the cash-filler, was sufficient for more than 50 single doses.

Currently, a criminal case has been instituted against the detainee on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Art. 30 and paragraphs “a” and “b” of part 3 of Art. 228.1 and Art. 228 of the Russian Criminal Code. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 15 years.