The Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orenburg Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Art. 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the 21-year-old defendant, a resident of the Orenburg Region, had organized a group for the sale and distribution of synthetic drugs, which included two of his peers, local residents, and two residents of the Republic of Bashkortostan, aged 20 and 24.

The organizer did not just created an online store, but purchased banned substances also through messengers, took them from caches and passed them over to accomplices. They, in turn, packaged the drugs in small batches, and then sold them through “caches” in the Region.

Members of the organized group are accused, in total, of 23 episodes of illegal activity. Almost 120 grams of synthetic drugs were seized from the places where the offenders lived, as well as from the caches they had arranged.

Currently, the materials of the criminal case have been sent to Court for consideration on the merits. The organizer is in custody, two are under recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct, the rest are under house arrest.