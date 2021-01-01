The day before, officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for Surgut detained a suspect of drug trafficking born in 1995.

During a personal search of the detained citizen, the police seized 3 bundles containing a white powdery substance with a total weight of more than 526 grams.

During a search of the offender's residence, the police with the help of a service dog found 2 polymer bags with powdered substance, a smoking pipe, which also contained a prohibited drug and 9 plastic cups with a drug. The weight of the drug seized during the search of the apartment was 1.7 kilograms.

According to the results of the examination, all the seized substance is a drug of synthetic origin with a total weight of 2.2 kilograms.

As it became known to the police, the Surgut resident intended to distribute the drug through caches arranged in the forest.

It should be noted that the detainee is unemployed, previously he has been tried for the committing a property crime and for crimes against health and public morality.

The suspect was prosecuted in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by Part 3 of Art. 30, part 5 of Art. 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. The sanctions of this article presume a punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to a life term.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the man.