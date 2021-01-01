“The incident took place in one of the shopping centers in the north of Moscow. Police precinct officer of the MIA of Russia Division for the Khoroshevsky District of the city of Moscow Lieutenant Dmitry Larin arrived to resolve the dispute between the tenants of the premises. Unexpectedly, one of the customers approached him and reported the conflict in the foyer of the shopping facility. According to the woman, an unknown man was holding an object similar to a firearm and threatened his opponent with it.

The precinct immediately went to the scene, where he saw a man with a gun in his hands. In order to protect the life and health of the people around, the police officer decided to neutralize the armed man. Using physical force, he disarmed the offender and then took him to a police division.

Resolute actions of the policeman allowed to avoid casualties among the staff and visitors of the shopping center, who thanked the precinct for bravery and professionalism.

The detainee was an unemployed local resident. A registered traumatic gun was seized from him. The owner did not have any permit to carry it. In that regard, a protocol of an administrative offence under part 4 of Article 20.8 of the Russian Code has been drawn up against the man, as provided for in part 4 of Article 20.1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation.

Subsequently, his actions were further qualified as hooliganism. A criminal case has been instituted by the Investigative Unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Khoroshevsky District of Moscow on the grounds of a crime under Article 213 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.

For his high professionalism and courage, Dmitry Larin has been presented for the state award,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.

Police precinct officer of the MIA of Russia Division for the Khoroshevsky District of the city of Moscow Lieutenant Dmitry Larin is 28 years old. He serves in the police since 2018. Prior to that, he graduated from the Faculty of Engineering and Fire Safety of the Mordovian State University and served in the liaison forces.

Dmitry is fond of sports and reading. He plans to get second higher education in Law.